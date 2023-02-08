Italy fully supports Southern Gas Corridor’s expansion

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.8. Italy fully supports the expansion of the Southern Gas Corridor, Luca Schieppati, Managing Director of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) said, Trend reports.

He was addressing the workshop on "Gas, infrastructure and energy security".

“As confirmed by Minister [of Environment and Energy Security of Italy] Pichetto Fratin, Italy’s strategy includes full political support for the increase of transportation via the Southern Gas Corridor,” noted Schieppati.

He recalled that since the start of commercial operations, TAP has transported over 20 billion cubic meters of gas, strengthening the security of supply of Italy and other European countries.

TAP transports natural gas from the giant Shah Deniz field in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea to Europe. The 878 km long pipeline connects with the Trans Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) at the Turkish-Greek border in Kipoi, crosses Greece and Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Southern Italy.

TAP facilitates gas supplies to South Eastern European countries through existing and prospective interconnectors. TAP is connected to Interconnector Greece Bulgaria (IGB) which started its commercial operations in October 2022, providing Caspian gas to Bulgaria, enhancing security of energy supplies in one more European country. TAP’s exits in Greece and Albania, together with the landfall in Italy provide multiple opportunities for further transport of gas from Azerbaijan to the wider European markets.

