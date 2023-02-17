bp resumes oil transportation through Baku-Supsa pipeline - regional president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. bp has resumed oil transportation through the Baku-Supsa pipeline, said Gary Jones, bp Regional President to Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye during a briefing dedicated to bp's plans for the future, Trend reports.

According to him, two tankers with oil have already been delivered to the Georgian Supsa port.

"Depending on weather conditions, oil via Baku-Supsa will be transported to world markets," he added.

The oil pumping through the pipeline was stopped in March 2022 and resumed after repair and commissioning work carried out on April 1-17. Then the pumping of oil through Baku-Supsa was suspended again due to the lack of shippers' requests for tanker loading in Supsa.

The length of the pipeline is 837 kilometers. Its throughput capacity exceeds 7 million tons of oil per year (145,000 barrels per day). The pipeline operator is bp. The final point of oil transportation is the Black Sea port of Supsa in Georgia. Then the oil is transported by tankers to consumers in Europe.