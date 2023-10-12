Azerbaijani minister highlights diversification of energy markets at Russian Energy Week

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov participated in the 6th Russian Energy Week (REW) International Forum in Moscow, Trend reports.

During the meeting attended by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, Shahbazov shared his views on the global oil and gas market and Azerbaijan's gas supply priorities.

He mentioned that Azerbaijani gas is currently transported to seven countries (Türkiye, Georgia, Bulgaria, Hungary, Greece, Italy and Romania).

"The expansion of the Southern Gas Corridor, the 'Solidarity Ring,' and other initiatives provide opportunities for expanding the geography of gas deliveries. Coordinated actions and broad cooperation are necessary," he noted.

Besides, he emphasized that Türkiye is an important partner for Azerbaijan in its plans to enter new markets for the Azerbaijan's gas supplies.

"The energy transition is a rather lengthy process that takes into account energy security, economic affordability, and ecological sustainability. To achieve a balanced energy system, the need for continued investments in the oil and gas sector shouldn't be questioned while simultaneously expanding the use of renewable energy sources. Namely, the countries that ensure energy security for themselves and their partners can implement the right and rational energy transition policy," the minister added.

The REW forum will continue until October 13, 2023.