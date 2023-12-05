OECD talks on co-op with Azerbaijan to enhance green growth capabilities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) trained Azerbaijani experts on green public investment programmes, including legal framework, management tools and selection techniques of investment projects, OECD told Trend.

OECD said it has organized a range various regional capacity building and networking events on environmental compliance assurance with active participation of Azerbaijan.

"OECD organized a thematic workshop on Nature-based Solutions following the NPD meeting in April. The meeting ignited the interest of government and private sector participants in the topic, and further work will be deployed to meet the country’s ambitious environment and water management activities. There are future plans to assess the enabling environment for water finance in Azerbaijan, which will provide key recommendations," the source noted.

The source pointed out that a new online self-assessment tool for greening SMEs helped Azerbaijani enterprises assess their environmental performance and provided the SME Development Agency of Azerbaijan with an opportunity to promote green practices.

"The upcoming 2024 release of the OECD’s "Environment at a Glance in EaP countries" e-book will shine a light on the current data collection processes, the availability and gaps for environmental data and promote the use evidence to inform policy making," said the source.

