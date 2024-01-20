...
Azerbaijani oil up in price

Oil&Gas Materials 20 January 2024 09:45 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani oil up in price

Lada Yevgrashina
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 20. The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta on January 19 increased by $0.61 and amounted to $85.05 per barrel compared to the previous indicator, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan rose by $0.64 (to $83.13 per barrel).

The price of URALS equaled $61.17 per barrel, which is $0.35 more than the previous price.

In general, the cost of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea grew by $0.25 on January 19 compared to the previous indicator, to $81.19 per barrel.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on January 20.

