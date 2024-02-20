US Atlantic Council hosts discussions on Azerbaijan's role in global energy processes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. The Atlantic Council's Global Energy Center in Washington hosted Azerbaijani-American discussions on Azerbaijan's role in global energy processes, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov wrote on X, Trend reports.

"At the meeting organized by Landon Derentz, director of the Atlantic Council's Global Energy Center, we had interesting discussions on Azerbaijan's strategic role in global processes related to energy, energy security, and energy transition," the publication reads.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel