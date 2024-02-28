Turkmenistan's Turkmengaz and ADNOC explore collaboration in gas sector

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 28. The leadership of the Turkmenistan's Turkmengaz State Concern and the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) held a meeting in Ashgabat to discuss issues of developing cooperation in the gas sector, Trend reports.

The meeting was attended by Executive Director of Low-Carbon Solutions and International Growth of the ADNOC Musabbeh Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Turkmengaz State Concern Maksat Babayev, Deputy Chairman of the Turkmengaz State Concern, Myrat Archayev, Chairman of the Board of Directors of TAPI Pipeline Company Ltd. Muhammetmyrat Amanov, and UAE Ambassador to Turkmenistan Ahmed Al Hameli.

During the meeting, the parties discussed issues pertaining to the development of relations and explored avenues for cooperation between Turkmenistan and the UAE within the gas sector, delving into potential strategies and collaborative initiatives.

Meanwhile, in January of this year, the Turkmengaz State Concern and ADNOC signed a Memorandum of Understanding in order to attract strategic partners for the development of the third stage of the Galkynysh gas field and their possible participation in the implementation of energy projects related to the construction of gas pipeline infrastructure for natural gas supplies to the countries of the region and other states.

ADNOC is the national oil company of Abu Dhabi, UAE, which controls 95 percent of the UAE's hydrocarbon reserves and ranks 6th in the world in terms of oil reserves and 7th in terms of natural gas reserves.

The company includes several subsidiaries engaged in exploration and production, refining and refinancing, as well as marketing and distribution of petroleum products.

