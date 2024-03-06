Bulgaria hopes for gas supplies from Azerbaijan to its regions - ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. Bulgaria hopes for gas supplies from Azerbaijan to its regions, a source at the Bulgarian ministry of energy told Trend.

"On April 25, 2023, SOCAR's Commercial Representative Office in Bulgaria was opened, after which SOCAR started to intensify its activities in Bulgaria. SOCAR has only two representative offices in Europe - in Germany and in Bulgaria. Meanwhile, the representative office in Bulgaria has grown into a regional office for the Balkans, covering 8 countries in the region. This is an indication of the high level of strategic energy and political partnership and trust that exist between Bulgaria and Azerbaijan. We hope that Azerbaijan would also explore further investments such as for example gasification of Bulgarian regions, supply of petroleum products, electric mobility charging infrastructure, etc.," said the source.

The source noted that Bulgaria counts on improving energy efficiency and creating the right conditions for renewable energy sources deployment.

"We believe that our cooperation with Azerbaijan should be also extended in this area. The future development of the Middle Green Corridor initiative will provide access for the SEE region, including Bulgaria, to the potential of clean energy production in the Caspian region," noted the source.

