Azerbaijan, Russia brainstorm electricity partnership (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. Various aspects of bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia in the oil, gas, and electricity sectors, as well as trilateral projects with neighboring countries, were discussed, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani embassy.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Azerbaijani Ambassador Rahman Mustafayev and Russian Minister of Energy Sergey Tsivilev.

Mustafayev was briefed on Russia’s approach to strengthening national technological sovereignty.

"It was emphasized that the Russian side sincerely values the friendly relations with Azerbaijan and highly appreciates the bilateral cooperation with Baku in the energy sector. Both sides supported the idea of activating inter-ministerial dialogue and cooperation in the energy sector through the setup of an appropriate working group.

Energy is a key area of bilateral cooperation, which is based on a vast joint experience and shared history," the embassy added.

