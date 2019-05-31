Precious metal prices up in Azerbaijan

31 May 2019 09:46 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 31

Trend:

Prices of precious metals increased in Azerbaijan on May 31 compared to the prices of May 30, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold increased by 25.0325 manats to 2,197.539 manats per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.2355 manats to 24.6979 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 2.805 manats to 1,350.31 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 49.708 manats to 2,326.9685 manats per ounce.

Precious metals

May 31, 2019

May 30, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,197.5390

2,172.5065

Silver

XAG

24.6979

24.4624

Platinum

XPT

1,350.3100

1,347.5050

Palladium

XPD

2,326.9685

2,277.2605

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on May 31)

