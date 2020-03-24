Iranian currency rates for March 24

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 24

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend

The Iranian Central Bank has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on March 24, Trend reports referring to the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, compared to March 18, 9 currencies have appreciated and 26 currencies have depreciated.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,354 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on March 24 Iranian rial on March 18 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 48,816 50,890 1 Swiss franc CHF 42,871 43,824 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,109 4,258 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,687 4,013 1 Danish krone DKK 6,077 6,200 1 Indian rupee INR 551 568 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 134,438 135,573 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,542 26,527 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,047 39,180 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,416 5,410 1 Omani rial OMR 109,235 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 29,142 29,605 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 24,317 25,024 1 South African rand ZAR 2,374 2,533 1 Turkish lira TRY 6,440 6,558 1 Russian ruble RUB 530 559 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,522 3,522 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 24,914 25,266 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 28,859 29,423 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,567 49,430 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,269 2,268 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 30 30 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,238 35,304 1 Libyan dinar LYD 29,185 30,356 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,930 5,992 100 Thai baths THB 127,761 130,104 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,482 9,637 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 33,450 34,005 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,354 46,325 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 10,278 10,331 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,575 15,049 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,554 2,759 1 Afghan afghani AFN 554 553 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,042 17,562 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,820 24,757 100 Philippine pesos PHP 82,114 82,088 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,333 4,333 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,967 11,966

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 167,053 rials, and the price of $1 is 152,226 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 157,238 rials, and the price of $1 is 136,007 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 151,000-154,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 166,000-169,000 rials.