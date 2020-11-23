Iranian currency rates for November 23

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 23

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on November 23, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 26 currencies have increased and 8 have decreased compared to November 21.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,864 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on November 23 Iranian rial on November 21 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 55,926 55,739 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,150 46,105 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,882 4,873 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,673 4,657 1 Danish krone DKK 6,696 6,686 1 Indian rupee INR 567 567 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,390 137,315 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,156 26,105 100 Japanese yens JPY 40,480 40,440 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,418 5,418 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,231 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,119 32,074 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 29,191 29,104 1 South African rand ZAR 2,730 2,726 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,486 5,494 1 Russian ruble RUB 551 551 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,522 3,529 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,718 30,667 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,700 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,289 31,263 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,585 49,573 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,267 2,269 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 33 33 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,238 35,231 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30,992 30,950 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,398 6,400 100 Thai baths THB 138,625 138,725 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,271 10,263 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 37,753 37,653 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,238 1 euro EUR 49,864 49,808 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,827 9,814 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,671 12,746 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,967 2,962 1 Afghan afghani AFN 544 546 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,436 16,470 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,706 100 Philippine pesos PHP 87,133 86,118 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,717 3,717 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,000 11,967

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 298,223 rials, and the price of $1 is 252,176 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 313,679 rials, and the price of $1 is 260,022 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 253,000-256,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 300,000-303,000 rials.