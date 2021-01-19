Gold price down in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 19

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The prices of precious metals, excluding gold and palladium, increased in Azerbaijan on Jan. 19 compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Jan. 19 referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 25.2705 manat or $14.865 (0.8 percent) and amounted to 3,123.886 manat or $1,837.58 per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.6018 manat or 35 cents (1.43 percent) and amounted to 42.8213 manat ($25.189).

The price of platinum increased by 26.6645 manat or $15.685 (1.45 percent) and amounted to 1,867.1865 manat ($1,098.345).

The price of palladium decreased by 13.532 manat or $7.96 (0.33 percent) and amounted to 4,043.603 manat ($2,378.59).

In monthly terms, the price of gold decreased by 74.885 manat or $44.05 (2.3 percent) per ounce, platinum increased by 101.4135 manat or $59.655 (5.7 percent) per ounce, silver decreased by 1.0572 manat or 62 cents (2.4 percent) per ounce, palladium increased by 57.664 manat or $33.92 (1.4 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold increased by 478.805 manat or $281.65 (18.1 percent), silver grew by 12.1783 manat or $7.163 (39.7 percent), palladium rose by 72.386 manat or $42.58 (1.8 percent) and platinum increased by 148.5715 manat or $87.395 (8.6 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Jan. 19, 2021 3,123.886 42.8213 1,867.1865 4,043.603 Jan. 18, 2021 3,149.1565 42.2195 1,840.522 4,057.135 Dec. 19, 2020 3,198.771 43.8785 1,765.773 3,985.939 Jan. 19, 2020 2,645.081 30.643 1,718.615 3,971.217 Change in a day: in man. -25.2705 0.6018 26.6645 -13.532 in % -0.8 1.43 1.45 -0.33 Change in a month in man. -74.885 -1.0572 101.4135 57.664 in % -2.3 -2.4 5.7 1.4 Change in a year: in man. 478.805 12.1783 148.5715 72.386 in % 18.1 39.7 8.6 1.8

