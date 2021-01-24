Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 24

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate Jan. 11 1.7 Jan. 18 1.7 Jan. 12 1.7 Jan. 19 1.7 Jan. 13 1.7 Jan. 20 1.7 Jan. 14 1.7 Jan. 21 1.7 Jan. 15 1.7 Jan. 22 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.0179 manat.

The average AZN/EUR rate was 2.0599. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency decreased by 0.0079 manat (0.4 percent).

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate Jan. 11 2.0687 Jan. 18 2.0516 Jan. 12 2.0641 Jan. 19 2.0562 Jan. 13 2.0762 Jan. 20 - Jan. 14 2.0649 Jan. 21 2.0623 Jan. 15 2.0652 Jan. 22 2.0695 Average weekly 2.0678 Average weekly 2.0599

The official rate of the manat against the ruble decreased by 0.0001 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.023. Accordingly. the average price of manat compared to this currency remained unchanged.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate Jan. 11 0.0228 Jan. 18 0.0231 Jan. 12 0.0228 Jan. 19 0.023 Jan. 13 0.0231 Jan. 20 - Jan. 14 0.023 Jan. 21 0.0232 Jan. 15 0.0232 Jan. 22 0.023 Average weekly 0.023 Average weekly 0.023

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira dropped by 0.0029 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.2287. Accordingly. the average price of manat compared to this currency decreased by 0.0004 manat (0.2 percent).

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate Jan. 11 0.2303 Jan. 18 0.2276 Jan. 12 0.2272 Jan. 19 0.2277 Jan. 13 0.2278 Jan. 20 - Jan. 14 0.2294 Jan. 21 0.2291 Jan. 15 0.2306 Jan. 22 0.2305 Average weekly 0.2291 Average weekly 0.2287

