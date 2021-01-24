Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 24
By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:
The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.
Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
Jan. 11
|
1.7
|
Jan. 18
|
1.7
|
Jan. 12
|
1.7
|
Jan. 19
|
1.7
|
Jan. 13
|
1.7
|
Jan. 20
|
1.7
|
Jan. 14
|
1.7
|
Jan. 21
|
1.7
|
Jan. 15
|
1.7
|
Jan. 22
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
The official rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.0179 manat.
The average AZN/EUR rate was 2.0599. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency decreased by 0.0079 manat (0.4 percent).
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
Jan. 11
|
2.0687
|
Jan. 18
|
2.0516
|
Jan. 12
|
2.0641
|
Jan. 19
|
2.0562
|
Jan. 13
|
2.0762
|
Jan. 20
|
-
|
Jan. 14
|
2.0649
|
Jan. 21
|
2.0623
|
Jan. 15
|
2.0652
|
Jan. 22
|
2.0695
|
Average weekly
|
2.0678
|
Average weekly
|
2.0599
The official rate of the manat against the ruble decreased by 0.0001 manat.
The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.023. Accordingly. the average price of manat compared to this currency remained unchanged.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
Jan. 11
|
0.0228
|
Jan. 18
|
0.0231
|
Jan. 12
|
0.0228
|
Jan. 19
|
0.023
|
Jan. 13
|
0.0231
|
Jan. 20
|
-
|
Jan. 14
|
0.023
|
Jan. 21
|
0.0232
|
Jan. 15
|
0.0232
|
Jan. 22
|
0.023
|
Average weekly
|
0.023
|
Average weekly
|
0.023
The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira dropped by 0.0029 manat.
The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.2287. Accordingly. the average price of manat compared to this currency decreased by 0.0004 manat (0.2 percent).
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
Jan. 11
|
0.2303
|
Jan. 18
|
0.2276
|
Jan. 12
|
0.2272
|
Jan. 19
|
0.2277
|
Jan. 13
|
0.2278
|
Jan. 20
|
-
|
Jan. 14
|
0.2294
|
Jan. 21
|
0.2291
|
Jan. 15
|
0.2306
|
Jan. 22
|
0.2305
|
Average weekly
|
0.2291
|
Average weekly
|
0.2287
