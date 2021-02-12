Gold price in Azerbaijan decreases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.12

The prices of precious metals, except for silver, decreased in Azerbaijan on Feb.12 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 25.415 manat or $14.95 (0.81 percent) and amounted to 3,098.182 manat or $1,822.46 per ounce.

The price of silver grew by 0.2977 manat or 18 cents (0.65 percent) and amounted to 45.9351 manat ($27.02).

The price of platinum shrank by 39.7205 manat or $23.36 (1.87 percent) and amounted to 2,078.947 manat ($1,222.91).

The price of palladium shrank by 0.816 manat or 48 cents (0.02 percent) and amounted to 3,996.173 manat ($2,350.69).

In monthly terms, the price of gold declined by 46.7415 manat or $27.49 (1.5 percent) per ounce, silver edged up by 3.2223 manat or $1.9 (7.5 percent) per ounce, platinum grew by 277.0915 manat or $162.99 (15.4 percent) per ounce, and palladium dropped by 49.64 manat or $29.2 (1.2 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold surged by 433.6615 manat or $255.09 (16.3 percent), silver grew by 15.9918 manat or $9.41 (54.4 percent), platinum rose by 427.9665 manat or $251.74 (25.9 percent), and palladium increased by 9.5625 manat or $5.62 (0.2 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Feb.12, 2021 3,098.182 45.9351 2,078.947 3,996.173 Feb.11, 2021 3,123.597 45.6374 2,118.6675 3,996.989 Jan.12, 2021 3,144.9235 42.7128 1,801.8555 4,045.813 Feb.12, 2020 2,664.5205 29.9433 1,650.9805 3,986.6105 Change in a day: in man. -25.415 0.2977 -39.7205 -0.816 in % -0.81 0.65 -1.87 -0.02 Change in a month in man. -46.7415 3.2223 277.0915 -49.64 in % -1.5 7.5 15.4 -1.2 Change in a year: in man. 433.6615 15.9918 427.9665 9.5625 in % 16.3 53.4 25.9 0.2

