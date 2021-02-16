Uzbek currency rates for February 16

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 16

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has published new exchange rates, according to which the US dollar has fallen against the soum, Trend reports with reference to the Central Bank of Uzbekistan.

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has published new exchange rates, which will operate from February 17.

The American currency has fallen in price this week by 12.91 soums. From tomorrow, one dollar will cost 10,527 soums.

The single European currency rose by 3.81 soums, amounting to 12, 794 soums.

As for, the Russian currency, it slightly fell in price by 0.32 soums and currently amounts to 143.53 soums.

The official exchange rates of foreign currencies to the soum for accounting, statistical, and other reporting, as well as the calculation of customs and other obligatory payments, will be published by the Central Bank at 16:00 (GMT +5) every banking business day.

