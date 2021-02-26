Precious metal prices down in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 26

The prices of precious metals decreased in Azerbaijan on Feb. 26 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports on Feb. 26 referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 48.79 manat or $28.7 (1.6 percent) and amounted to 3,007.861 manat or $1,769.33 per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 1.2417 manat or 73 cents (2.6 percent) and amounted to 46.4378 manat ($27.31).

The price of platinum decreased by 71.9015 manat or $42.295 (3.34 percent) and amounted to 2,079.576 manat ($1,223.28).

The price of palladium decreased by 28.866 manat or $16.98 (0.7 percent) and amounted to 4,120.171 manat ($2.423).

In monthly terms, the price of gold decreased by 155.176 manat or $91.28 (4.9 percent) per ounce, platinum increased by 224.179 manat or $131.87 (12.1 percent) per ounce, silver increased by 3.2958 manat or $1.938 (7.6 percent) per ounce, palladium increased by 142.7745 manat or $83.985 (3.6 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold increased by 215.951 manat or $127.03 (7.7 percent), silver grew by 15.6483 manat or $9.204 (50.8 percent), palladium decreased by 512.414 manat or $301.42 (11.1 percent) and platinum increased by 494.275 manat or $290.75 (31.2 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Feb. 26, 2021 3,007.861 46.4378 2,079.576 4,120.171 Feb. 25, 2021 3,056.651 47.6795 2,151.4775 4,149.037 Jan. 26, 2021 3,163.037 43.142 1,855.397 3,977.3965 Feb. 26, 2020 2,791.91 30.7895 1,585.301 4,632.585 Change in a day: in manat -48.79 -1.2417 -71.9015 -28.866 in % -1.6 -2.6 -3.34 -0.7 Change in a month: in manat -155.176 3.2958 224.179 142.7745 in % -4.9 7.6 12.1 3.6 Change in year: in manat 215.951 15.6483 494.275 -512.414 in % 7.7 50.8 31.2 -11.1

