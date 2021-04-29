Azerbaijan shares data on precious metals prices

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 29

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The prices of precious metals increased in Azerbaijan on Apr.29 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold rose by 21.811 manat or $12.83 (0.72 percent) and made up 3,033.6925 manat or $1,784.52 per ounce.

The price of silver grew by 0.4907 manat or 29 cents (1.11 percent) and amounted to 44.7821 manat ($26.34).

The price of platinum went up by 4.3775 manat or $2.57 (0.21 percent) and equaled to 2,082.4405 manat ($1,224.96).

The price of palladium increased by 23.3835 manat or $13.75 (0.47 percent) and stood at 5,019.0205 manat ($2,952.36).

In monthly terms, the price of gold grew by 93.636 manat or $55.08 (3.2 percent) per ounce, silver rose by 2.4739 manat or $1.46 (5.8 percent) per ounce, platinum edged up by 70.737 manat or $41.61 per ounce (3.5 percent), while palladium increased by 481.015 manat or $282.95 (10.6 percent).

On annual basis, the price of gold climbed by 125.698 manat or $73.94 (4.3 percent), silver grew by 18.9526 manat or $11.15 (73.4 percent), platinum spiked by 759.186 manat or $446.58 (57.4 percent), and palladium surged by 1,657.194 manat or $974.82 (49.3 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Apr.29, 2021 3,033.6925 44.7821 2,082.4405 5,019.0205 Apr.28, 2021 3,011.8815 44.2914 2,078.063 4,995.637 Mar.29, 2021 2,940.0565 42.3082 2,011.7035 4,538.0055 Apr.29, 2020 2,907.9945 25.8295 1,323.2545 3,361.8265 Change in a day in man. 21.811 0.4907 4.3775 23.3835 in % 0.72 1.11 0.21 0.47 Change in a month in man. 93.636 2.4739 70.737 481.015 in % 3.2 5.8 3.5 10.6 Change in a year in man. 125.698 18.9526 759.186 1,657.194 in % 4.3 73.4 57.4 49.3

