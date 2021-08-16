Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 16
By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:
Azerbaijani oil prices decreased last week, Trend reports on Aug.16.
So, the average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, made up $70.44 per barrel, having reduced by $1.67 (2.3 percent) compared to the previous price.
Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $71.08 per barrel, while the minimum - $68.96.
The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $69.8 per barrel last week, down by $1.68 (2.4 percent) compared to the previous indicator.
The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $70.42 per barrel, while the minimum - $68.33.
Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $67.13 per barrel, which is $1.76 (2.6 percent) less compared to the previous week.
The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $67.83 per barrel, while the minimum - $65.76.
Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.
Last week, the average price of Brent Dated amounted to $71.04 per barrel, which is $1.5 (2.1 percent) less compared to the previous price.
The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $71.69 per barrel, while the minimum - $69.61.
|
Oil grade/date
|
Aug.9, 2021
|
Aug.10, 2021
|
Aug. 11, 2021
|
Aug. 12, 2021
|
Aug. 13, 2021
|
Average price
|
Azeri LT CIF
|
$68.96
|
$70.97
|
$70.17
|
$71.08
|
$71.02
|
$70.44
|
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|
$68.33
|
$70.34
|
$69.53
|
$70.42
|
$70.37
|
$69.8
|
Urals (EX NOVO)
|
$65.76
|
$67.83
|
$66.81
|
$67.57
|
$67.68
|
$67.13
|
Brent Dated
|
$69.61
|
$71.69
|
$70.69
|
$71.62
|
$71.58
|
$71.04
