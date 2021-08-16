Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 16

By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:

Azerbaijani oil prices decreased last week, Trend reports on Aug.16.

So, the average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, made up $70.44 per barrel, having reduced by $1.67 (2.3 percent) compared to the previous price.

Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $71.08 per barrel, while the minimum - $68.96.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $69.8 per barrel last week, down by $1.68 (2.4 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $70.42 per barrel, while the minimum - $68.33.

Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $67.13 per barrel, which is $1.76 (2.6 percent) less compared to the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $67.83 per barrel, while the minimum - $65.76.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

Last week, the average price of Brent Dated amounted to $71.04 per barrel, which is $1.5 (2.1 percent) less compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $71.69 per barrel, while the minimum - $69.61.

Oil grade/date Aug.9, 2021 Aug.10, 2021 Aug. 11, 2021 Aug. 12, 2021 Aug. 13, 2021 Average price Azeri LT CIF $68.96 $70.97 $70.17 $71.08 $71.02 $70.44 Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $68.33 $70.34 $69.53 $70.42 $70.37 $69.8 Urals (EX NOVO) $65.76 $67.83 $66.81 $67.57 $67.68 $67.13 Brent Dated $69.61 $71.69 $70.69 $71.62 $71.58 $71.04

Follow the author on Twitter: @jafarov_zeyni