Azerbaijan Trade Department opens in China (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 2

By Nazrin Israfilova - Trend:

The Azerbaijan Trade Department has been opened in G-Hub shopping center which has been recently established in Wuhan, Hubei province of China, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy.

According to the message, the Trade Department will sell the food products which are produced in Azerbaijan under the "Made in Azerbaijan" brand.

Greenland Group, included in Fortune Global 500 list, owns G-Hub shopping center. G-Hub Group, a subsidiary of Greenland Group, will be the operator of the Azerbaijan Trade Department.

Vice-Governor of Hubei Province Zhao Haishan, President of Greenland Group Zhang Yuliang, Deputy Mayor of Wuhan Cheng Yongwen, Azerbaijani Trade Representative to China Teymur Nadiroglu and representatives of diplomatic missions in China attended the opening ceremony.

The vice-governor said that the G-Hub mall is an important area for selling the goods from other countries in the Chinese market. The vice-governor added that Wuhan consumers want to see more new products which are produced in other countries.

President of Greenland Group Zhang Yuliang stressed that G-Hub shopping centers have been opening in various cities of the country since 2018 to support the China International Import Expo as part of China's policy of openness and reform.

After the opening ceremony, the participants reviewed the trade center, including the Azerbaijan Trade Department, and the Azerbaijani products.

Azerbaijani shops will also operate in G-Hub shopping centers opened in different cities of China in accordance with the agreement reached between the Azerbaijan Trade Mission in China and the management of Greenland Group in 2018.

The trade department in Wuhan is the fourth one while the Azerbaijan Trade Department has been opened in Shanghai, Harbin and Jinan.