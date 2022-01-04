Iranian currency rates for Jan. 4

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 4

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on January 4, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 11 currencies have increased and 23 have decreased in price, compared to January 3.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,413 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Jan.4 Iranian rial on Jan.3 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 56,561 56,817 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,711 46,097 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,604 4,641 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,732 4,763 1 Danish krone DKK 6,375 6,421 1 Indian rupee INR 565 563 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,826 138,544 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 23,803 23,809 100 Japanese yens JPY 36,438 36,504 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,387 5,388 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,231 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,933 33,273 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 28,505 28,723 1 South African rand ZAR 2,652 2,634 1 Turkish lira TRY 3,221 3,158 1 Russian ruble RUB 564 561 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,220 30,537 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,700 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,032 31,142 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 48,986 49,485 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,071 2,070 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 24 24 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,266 35,203 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,145 9,154 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,610 6,612 100 Thai baths THB 126,011 126,494 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,068 10,081 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,169 35,329 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,238 1 euro EUR 47,413 47,774 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,652 9,660 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,593 13,559 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,942 2,944 1 Afghan afghani AFN 405 405 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,486 16,471 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 82,214 82,324 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,718 3,721 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,022 11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 309,420 rials, and the price of $1 is 274,092 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 282,059 rials, and the price of $1 is 249,855 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 271,000-274,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 327,000-330,000 rials.

