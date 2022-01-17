Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 17

By Nazrin Israfilova - Trend:

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate Jan. 3 - Jan. 10 1.7 Jan. 4 - Jan. 11 1.7 Jan. 5 1.7 Jan. 12 1.7 Jan. 6 1.7 Jan. 13 1.7 Jan. 7 1.7 Jan. 14 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.0238 manat.

The average AZN/EUR rate increased by 0.0147 and amounted to 1.9368 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate Jan. 3 - Jan. 10 1.9268 Jan. 4 - Jan. 11 1.9281 Jan. 5 1.9191 Jan. 12 1.9333 Jan. 6 1.9230 Jan. 13 1.9452 Jan. 7 1.9211 Jan. 14 1.9506 Average weekly 1.9221 Average weekly 1.9368

The official rate of the manat against the ruble reduced by 0.0002 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate decreased by 0.045 manat and amounted to 0.0226 manat per ruble.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate Jan. 3 - Jan. 10 0.0225 Jan. 4 - Jan. 11 0.0227 Jan. 5 0.0225 Jan. 12 0.0229 Jan. 6 0.0221 Jan. 13 0.0228 Jan. 7 0.0224 Jan. 14 0.0223 Average weekly 0.067 Average weekly 0.0226

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira increased by 0.0022 manat.

The average AZN/TRY rate was 0.1244. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency decreased by 0.00004 manat.