Iranian currency rates for January 29

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on January 29, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 11 currencies have increased and 23 have decreased in price, compared to January 27.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,865 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Jan.29 Iranian rial on Jan.27 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 56,341 56,769 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,162 45,589 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,452 4,535 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,676 4,729 1 Danish krone DKK 6,297 6,368 1 Indian rupee INR 561 561 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,597 138,867 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 23,736 23,775 100 Japanese yens JPY 36,455 36,736 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,390 5,396 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,232 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,937 33,337 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,530 28,091 1 South African rand ZAR 2,687 2,763 1 Turkish lira TRY 3,104 3,095 1 Russian ruble RUB 541 525 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,881 2,879 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,393 30,102 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,987 31,228 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 48,901 48,883 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,080 2,071 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 24 24 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,991 35,026 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,152 9,152 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,603 6,646 100 Thai baths THB 125,648 127,101 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,023 10,023 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 34,725 35,107 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 46,865 47,377 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,652 9,651 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,794 13,713 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,919 2,929 1 Afghan afghani AFN 408 407 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,092 16,007 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 82,068 82,131 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,719 3,721 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,022 12,022

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 281,352 rials, and the price of $1 is 252,143 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 274,028 rials, and the price of $1 is 245,580 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 274,000-277,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 309,000-312,000 rials.

