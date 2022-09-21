...
Iranian currency rates for September 21

Finance Materials 21 September 2022 10:19 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on September 21, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 10 currencies increased and 26 have decreased in price, compared to September 20.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 41,977 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on September 21

Iranian rial on September 20

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

47,891

47,891

1 Swiss franc

CHF

43,611

43,473

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,865

3,884

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,074

4,092

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,645

5,649

1 Indian rupee

INR

527

527

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

135,972

135,941

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

17,603

17,523

100 Japanese yens

JPY

29,239

29,302

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,351

5,351

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,088

109,092

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,487

31,610

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

24,812

24,933

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,373

2,370

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,294

2,295

1 Russian ruble

RUB

690

698

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,880

2,881

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,156

28,116

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,701

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

29,794

29,817

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

40,594

40,203

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,156

1,154

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

32,908

32,907

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,468

8,569

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,986

5,994

100 Thai baths

THB

113,475

113,631

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,216

9,260

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

30,154

30,176

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,239

1 euro

EUR

41,977

42,011

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

8,806

8,785

1 Georgian lari

GEL

14,791

14,817

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,797

2,802

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

474

476

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,667

16,635

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,671

24,732

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

72,877

73,157

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,171

4,177

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,988

11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 286,070 rials, and the price of $1 is 286,224 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 270,890 rials, and the price of $1 is 271,036 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 313,000-316,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 313,000-316,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

