Iranian currency rates for September 21

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on September 21, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 10 currencies increased and 26 have decreased in price, compared to September 20.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 41,977 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on September 21 Iranian rial on September 20 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 47,891 47,891 1 Swiss franc CHF 43,611 43,473 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,865 3,884 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,074 4,092 1 Danish krone DKK 5,645 5,649 1 Indian rupee INR 527 527 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 135,972 135,941 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 17,603 17,523 100 Japanese yens JPY 29,239 29,302 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,351 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,088 109,092 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,487 31,610 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 24,812 24,933 1 South African rand ZAR 2,373 2,370 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,294 2,295 1 Russian ruble RUB 690 698 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,880 2,881 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,156 28,116 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 29,794 29,817 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 40,594 40,203 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,156 1,154 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 32,908 32,907 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,468 8,569 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,986 5,994 100 Thai baths THB 113,475 113,631 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,216 9,260 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 30,154 30,176 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 41,977 42,011 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,806 8,785 1 Georgian lari GEL 14,791 14,817 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,797 2,802 1 Afghan afghani AFN 474 476 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,667 16,635 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,671 24,732 100 Philippine pesos PHP 72,877 73,157 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,171 4,177 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 286,070 rials, and the price of $1 is 286,224 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 270,890 rials, and the price of $1 is 271,036 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 313,000-316,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 313,000-316,000 rials.

