Azerbaijani Central Bank, WB address 'green bonds' implementation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and the World Bank (WB) have explored ways of implementing sustainable finance and 'green bonds' initiatives in the country, Trend reports via the CBA.

During the event covering these issues, the WB experts presented global trends on green bonds, major drivers and best practices of foreign countries, including modern approaches to sustainable finance, the financial sector's role and responsibility in this area, as well as the tools used.

As part of the event, the sides exchanged views on the ways of executing sustainable financing and 'green bonds' initiatives in Azerbaijan.