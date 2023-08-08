Iranian currency rates for August 8

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 8. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on August 8, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 17 currencies increased and 19 have decreased in price, compared to August 7.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,200 rials.

Currency Rial on August 8 Rial on August 7 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,625 53,544 1 Swiss franc CHF 48,042 48,132 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,964 3,968 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,133 4,120 1 Danish krone DKK 6,201 6,207 1 Indian rupee INR 508 509 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,586 136,511 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,716 14,629 100 Japanese yens JPY 29,484 29,588 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,380 5,378 1 Omani rial OMR 109,091 109,157 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,405 31,379 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,600 25,495 1 South African rand ZAR 2,244 2,273 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,556 1,558 1 Russian ruble RUB 439 439 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,210 3,206 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,568 27,623 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,308 31,365 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,411 38,556 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,298 1,316 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,698 31,746 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,809 8,749 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,849 5,859 100 Thai baths THB 120,441 121,171 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,213 9,223 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,102 32,142 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 46,200 46,097 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,406 9,442 1 Georgian lari GEL 16,105 16,082 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,763 2,766 1 Afghan afghani AFN 494 493 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,802 16,681 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,710 24,706 100 Philippine pesos PHP 74,765 75,373 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,832 3,830 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 454,784 rials and the price of $1 is 413,439 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 413,440 rials, and the price of $1 is 375,854 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 492,000–495,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 542,000–545,000 rials.

