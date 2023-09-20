Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Finance

Iranian currency rates for September 20

Finance Materials 20 September 2023 09:41 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for September 20

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20.The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on September 20, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 13 currencies increased and 21 decreased in price compared to September 19.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 44,872 rials.

Currency

Rial on September 20

Rial on September 19

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,040

52,085

1 Swiss franc

CHF

46,776

46,851

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,767

3,766

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,906

3,896

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,020

6,026

1 Indian rupee

INR

505

505

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

135,997

135,982

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,250

14,146

100 Japanese yens

JPY

28,418

28,448

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,372

5,372

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,088

109,098

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,267

31,149

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

24,902

24,856

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,218

2,210

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,554

1,555

1 Russian ruble

RUB

435

435

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,209

3,209

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,123

27,055

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,20

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,785

30,816

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,284

38,278

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,297

1,299

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,502

31,514

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,642

8,673

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,758

5,781

100 Thai baths

THB

116,653

117,572

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,945

8,966

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,621

31,730

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

44,872

44,920

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

8,916

8,880

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,830

15,928

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,731

2,733

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

533

532

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,778

16,788

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,685

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

73,921

74,160

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,828

3,826

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,019

11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange outlets, where the price of 1 euro is 440,170 rials and the price of $1 is 411,997 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 400,155 rials, and the price of $1 is 374,543 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 493,000–496,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 526,000–529,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter):@BaghishovElnur

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more