Iranian currency rates for September 20

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20.The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on September 20, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 13 currencies increased and 21 decreased in price compared to September 19.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 44,872 rials.

Currency Rial on September 20 Rial on September 19 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,040 52,085 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,776 46,851 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,767 3,766 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,906 3,896 1 Danish krone DKK 6,020 6,026 1 Indian rupee INR 505 505 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 135,997 135,982 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,250 14,146 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,418 28,448 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,372 5,372 1 Omani rial OMR 109,088 109,098 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,267 31,149 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 24,902 24,856 1 South African rand ZAR 2,218 2,210 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,554 1,555 1 Russian ruble RUB 435 435 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,209 3,209 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,123 27,055 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,20 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,785 30,816 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,284 38,278 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,297 1,299 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,502 31,514 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,642 8,673 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,758 5,781 100 Thai baths THB 116,653 117,572 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,945 8,966 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,621 31,730 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 44,872 44,920 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,916 8,880 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,830 15,928 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,731 2,733 1 Afghan afghani AFN 533 532 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,778 16,788 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,685 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 73,921 74,160 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,828 3,826 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,019 11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange outlets, where the price of 1 euro is 440,170 rials and the price of $1 is 411,997 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 400,155 rials, and the price of $1 is 374,543 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 493,000–496,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 526,000–529,000 rials.

---

