...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Finance

Iranian currency rates for January 21

Finance Materials 21 January 2024 10:25 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for January 21

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 21. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on January 21, Trend reports.

According to the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate, 27 currencies increased in price and 7 decreased in price compared to January 20.

The CBI states that one US dollar equals 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro equals 45,817 rials.

Currency

Rial on January 21

Rial on January 20

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

53,357

53,235

1 Swiss franc

CHF

48,370

48,306

1 Swedish króna

SEK

4,014

4,011

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,010

3,995

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,137

6,132

1 Indian rupee

INR

506

506

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,065

136,433

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

15,015

14,996

100 Japanese yens

JPY

28,351

28,338

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,373

5,372

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,091

109,101

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,238

31,179

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,696

25,622

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,209

2,207

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,391

1,391

1 Russian ruble

RUB

477

470

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,206

3,206

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,691

27,636

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,700

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,326

31,297

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,302

38,262

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,310

1,311

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

20

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,570

31,569

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,731

8,714

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,885

5,885

100 Thai baths

THB

118,204

118,202

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,906

8,905

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,448

31,416

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,238

1 euro

EUR

45,817

45,724

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,340

9,333

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,804

15,808

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,689

2,691

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

582

582

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,839

12,748

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,705

24,684

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,031

75,018

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,850

3,849

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,983

12,021

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a currency exchange system implemented by the Central Bank of Iran in which the price of one euro is 468,243 rials and the price of one dollar is 429,229 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 431,161 rials, and the price of $1 is 395,237 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 538,000–541,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 588,000–591,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter):@BaghishovElnur

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more