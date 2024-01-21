Iranian currency rates for January 21

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 21. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on January 21, Trend reports.

According to the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate, 27 currencies increased in price and 7 decreased in price compared to January 20.

The CBI states that one US dollar equals 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro equals 45,817 rials.

Currency Rial on January 21 Rial on January 20 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,357 53,235 1 Swiss franc CHF 48,370 48,306 1 Swedish króna SEK 4,014 4,011 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,010 3,995 1 Danish krone DKK 6,137 6,132 1 Indian rupee INR 506 506 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,065 136,433 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 15,015 14,996 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,351 28,338 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,373 5,372 1 Omani rial OMR 109,091 109,101 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,238 31,179 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,696 25,622 1 South African rand ZAR 2,209 2,207 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,391 1,391 1 Russian ruble RUB 477 470 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,206 3,206 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,691 27,636 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,700 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,326 31,297 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,302 38,262 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,310 1,311 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 20 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,570 31,569 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,731 8,714 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,885 5,885 100 Thai baths THB 118,204 118,202 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,906 8,905 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,448 31,416 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,238 1 euro EUR 45,817 45,724 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,340 9,333 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,804 15,808 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,689 2,691 1 Afghan afghani AFN 582 582 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,839 12,748 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,705 24,684 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,031 75,018 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,850 3,849 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,983 12,021

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a currency exchange system implemented by the Central Bank of Iran in which the price of one euro is 468,243 rials and the price of one dollar is 429,229 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 431,161 rials, and the price of $1 is 395,237 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 538,000–541,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 588,000–591,000 rials.

