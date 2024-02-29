Azerbaijan to push developing electric vehicle market - renewable energy agency

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 29. Numerous initiatives are on the way this year to encourage the growth of the Azerbaijani electric car market, said Deputy Director of the Development Department of the Azerbaijan Renewable Energy Agency (AREA) under the Ministry of Energy Sahib Khalilov during the Caspian Energy MeetUp conference titled 'Green World Solidarity Year', Trend reports.

"Increasing the number of electric charging stations is critical to the broad adoption of electric vehicles. Azerishiq OJSC will handle this situation. Furthermore, decreasing customs charges on the import of electric automobiles is important, which will favorably contribute to the expansion of the electric vehicle market in Azerbaijan," he said.

To further expand electromobility in the country, the preparation of the related national plan was initiated. At the same time, the project 'Transition to waste-free and low-waste electric transport in Azerbaijan' is being developed in collaboration with the UN Environment Development Programme.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel