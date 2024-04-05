Congolese President visits Garadagh solar power plant (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. President of the Republic of Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso has visited the Garadagh solar power plant with a capacity of 230 MW within the framework of familiarization with the energy system of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov wrote on X, Trend reports.

''The President of the Republic of Congo was provided with detailed information about this first-largest solar power plant in the Caspian region and the CIS, as well as about other megaprojects implemented jointly with Masdar and our country's course on green energy. Cooperation on the exchange of experience in the field of renewable energy sources was discussed," the minister noted.

