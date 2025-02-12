Axpo, RWZ partner to develop solar parks in Germany

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. Swiss energy company Axpo and Raiffeisen Waren-Zentrale Rhein-Main AG (RWZ) have entered into a partnership to develop solar parks in Germany, Trend reports via Axpo.

The collaboration aims to provide sustainable income opportunities for farmers while contributing to the country’s energy transition.

Under the agreement, RWZ will be responsible for liaising with landowners and managing contract negotiations, while Axpo will oversee the development, construction, and operation of the solar facilities. Additionally, RWZ plans to participate as a regional anchor shareholder in these projects, offering its customers attractive lease terms and potential involvement in the initiatives.

Highlighting the significance of the partnership, Christian Papenfort, Head of Corporate Development at RWZ, stated that with decreasing state subsidies through the Renewable Energy Sources Act (EEG), the company needs a partner with strong market focus and the ability to leverage alternative ways to market solar energy.

Martin Mitscher, Managing Director of Axpo's solar activities in Germany, emphasized RWZ’s strategic role.

“RWZ, as one of Germany’s leading agricultural traders, is exceptionally well connected in rural areas, complementing our expertise in the development, construction, and marketing of solar parks. RWZ’s participation in these projects also builds trust with landowners and local stakeholders,” he said.

This partnership marks a significant step for Axpo in its strategy to expand renewable energy projects across Europe, with Germany playing a key role in this initiative.