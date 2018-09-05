New IDs to increase cybersecurity in Azerbaijan: deputy minister

5 September 2018 20:13 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 5

By Huseyn Veliyev - Trend:

Transition to new generation ID cards will further increase cybersecurity in Azerbaijan, Elmir Valizade, deputy minister of transport, communications and high technologies of Azerbaijan, told reporters in Baku Sept. 5.

He said the integration of e-signature and authentication certificates into new ID cards is considered a progressive step.

“Their presence will allow citizens to freely access e-government services,” he noted. “Citizens will no longer need to purchase e-signature and authentication certificates.”

The issuance of new IDs in Azerbaijan started September 1.

