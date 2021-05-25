Azerbaijan's digital project wins international recognition

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25

‘Portal of online appeals of citizens’ project has received recognition of the international community, especially the digital sphere representatives, Deputy Director of Data Processing Center (ICC) under the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan Inara Valiyeva told Trend.

Valiyeva said that 1,270 digital projects from different countries of the world, including Azerbaijan, were submitted to the WSIS Prizes-2021 competition.

"According to the results of the competition, held on the basis of online voting in 18 nominations, 90 projects-champions and 18 projects-winners (Winner) were selected, one of which was the Azerbaijani portal of the electronic appeal of citizens," she noted, adding that this digital solution enables citizens, especially residents of rural areas, to submit applications online.

A pilot project of the digital solution was developed and implemented in Shamakhi city, and its residents use the services of this portal.

"It’s possible to add institutions to the portal in a hierarchical order, that is, integrate as many services into it as citizens need, which made this digital solution extremely important during the COVID-19 pandemic," the deputy director said.

Besides, according to her, the status of requests sent through the portal can be tracked.

"If you submitted an appeal to the municipality and want to know about its results in three days, then you can easily familiarize yourself with the status of the appeal on the portal," Valiyeva further noted.

“In general, digitalization minimizes bureaucratic obstacles. Since the portal’s focus is the relationship between citizens and officials, the problems arising in connection with these relationships become less,” she pointed out. “Moreover, if an official ignores the citizen's appeal and doesn’t do his job properly, then the management of the institution sees this and has the opportunity to timely intervene.”

According to her, in fact, this and similar projects are an integral part of Azerbaijan’s digital transformation.

“Last month, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on improving governance in the field of digital transformation. The introductory part of the decree reads that ‘the state policy on management, implemented in the field of digital transformation, requires the improvement of mechanisms of management, coordination and control, the effective performance of the functions of state and public importance, as well as commercial activity,” she reminded.

The ‘portal of online appeals of citizens’ also serves the effective performance of functions of state and public importance," the DPC’s representative added.

Valiyeva emphasized that the portal not only meets the requirements of the pandemic but also prevents loss of time and additional costs, that is, a citizen doesn’t have to spend time and money in order to visit the centers or institutions to which he must apply.

The ‘portal of online appeals of citizens’ developed by the DPC became the winner of the competition of the World Summit on the Information Society in 2021 (WSIS Prizes - 2021) and took first place in the ‘Electronic Government’ category.

