Iran to use Finnish experience in digitization

Information Technology Organization of Iran (ITO) announced that Iran is to use the Finnish experience in digitization, Trend reports citing Mehr.

As reported, a webinar on "Finland's experience in digitization" was held with the participation of the Information Technology Organization of Iran and Finnish ICT officials.

The event followed a memorandum of understanding previously signed by the Ministers of Communications of Iran and Finland.

The webinar, discussing the "Overview of digitization in Finland" and "Digital economy in Finland", was attended by the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Helsinki Forouzandeh Vadiei and Maria Nikkilä, head of the digitization unit at Finland's Ministry of Finance.

Finland, which ranks fourth in the world in e-government development, shared its experiences on digitization with Iranian officials.