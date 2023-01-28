Ability to work online to further increase number of women in innovation sector - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 28. The ability to work online will further increase the number of women in the innovation sector, Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev said during an event dedicated to the STEM [Science, Technology, Engineering and Math] festival, Trend reports.

“Women specialists will play a big role in the further development of not only the economy, but also various other sectors of activity," he noted.

The minister added that women are able to develop the most creative areas of business and entrepreneurship.

STEM [Science, Technology, Engineering and Math] is a new approach in education, when all branches of natural science and technical knowledge are combined, and the student receives this knowledge not from a textbook, but through solving creative tasks.