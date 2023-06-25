Nar congratulated the servicemen on the occasion of Armed Forces Day (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. On the eve of June 26 - Armed Forces Day, Nar held a meeting with military personnel serving in military unit "N" in order to provide moral support to the Azerbaijani Army. At the event organized by the Ministry of Defense the visitors congratulated the patriotic soldiers on the occasion of the upcoming Armed Forces Day and wished them success in their difficult and honorable service.

This project, which aims to demonstrate Nar's respect for the soldiers who safeguard our motherland, is a part of the mobile operator's corporate social responsibility policy on patriotism. For more information about Nar's CSR projects, go to nar.az/projects.

Nar currently provides high-quality communication services to 2.2 million subscribers. Nar is the leading mobile operator in the country according to the Net Promoter Score for the last 4 years. The mobile operator adheres to a customer-centric strategy providing excellent service at an affordable price.