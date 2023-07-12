Azerbaijan, IsDB discuss co-op in transport and ICT areas (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 12. Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev met with a delegation of the Turkish regional Office of the Islamic Development Bank Group (IsDB) headed by International Development Expert Walid Abdelwahab, Trend reports.

Issues of cooperation in the field of transport and information and communication technologies (ICT) were discussed.

According to Nabiyev, the guests were provided with information about the measures taken in Azerbaijan in the railway and port sectors, including improving public access to high-speed broadband internet.

Meanwhile, the IsDB Group maintains strong relations with Azerbaijan and strives to promote its socio-economic development. The group approved the financing of projects totaling $1.2 billion in Azerbaijan.

The portfolio includes financing in the amount of $956 million from the IsDB. A total of $120.2 million approved by the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD), $83.4 million in trading operations of the International Islamic Trade and Finance Corporation (ITFC) and $19.4 million in other funds and operations of the IsDB group.

Moreover, the Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC) provided $92.5 million in business insurance and $75.5 million in new insurance liabilities.