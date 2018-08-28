Tender: Government Trading Corporation of Iran to buy raw sugar

28 August 2018 11:39 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Iran agriculture ministry to buy crude sunflower seed oil ‎via int’l tender
Tenders 27 August 14:40
Iran agriculture ministry to buy Indian rice via int’l tender
Tenders 27 August 12:47
Tender: Iran's IOOC to charter fast crew boat
Tenders 26 August 10:29
Iran’s agricultural exports witness 52% growth
Business 25 August 17:52
Tender: Iran’s carmaker to outsource homologation, validation tests for various products
Tenders 25 August 17:04
Wheat purchase from farmers hits record high – Iran official
Business 25 August 16:44
Latest
Turkey reveals number of ships arriving in country's ports in July 2018
Economy news 12:02
Uzbekistan, Ukraine exchange permits for cargo transportation by road
Uzbekistan 12:02
SOCAR Energy Ukraine to expand functionality of mobile app for drivers (Exclusive)
ICT 12:01
Deepening of relations between Azerbaijan,Germany especially important for Europe
Politics 11:55
Iran Mercantile Exchange offers for Aug. 28
Business 11:51
French environment minister quits, citing lack of policy progress
Europe 11:51
Uzbekneftegaz hands over its assets to private ownership at public auction
Uzbekistan 11:50
Iran's president answers before parliament, calls for unity to battle problems
Economy news 11:32
Turkish Armed Forces to continue fighting terrorism – defense minister
Turkey 11:29