SOCAR’s Oil & Gas Construction Trust opens tender to buy automated welding complex

6 January 2020 10:10 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Int’l oil consortium in Turkmenistan opens tender to buy car parts
Tenders 10:24
Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Int'l Airport increases number of daily flights
Transport 10:07
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 23 times on Jan. 5 - Jan. 6
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:34
Placement of voter lists on bulletin boards ending in Azerbaijan
Society 5 January 11:22
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 21 times on Jan. 4 - Jan. 5
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 5 January 10:31
Azerbaijani, Iranian FMs discuss latest developments in Middle East
Politics 4 January 19:47
Latest
Int’l oil consortium in Turkmenistan opens tender to buy car parts
Tenders 10:24
Iran's market has relative stability - First VP
Business 10:21
Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Int'l Airport increases number of daily flights
Transport 10:07
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 23 times on Jan. 5 - Jan. 6
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:34
Cargo transportation by Turkmen trucks to Turkey down
Turkey 09:20
Turkey’s trade with Azerbaijan up
Turkey 09:12
Iran exports another vessel from Qeshm Free Trade Zone
Business 09:11
Android retains leadership in Azerbaijan's operating systems market
ICT 09:10
ERIELL Group’s sums up results of activities in Uzbekistan for 2019
Oil&Gas 08:54