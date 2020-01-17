Kazakhstan’s uranium fields exploring venture to purchase pipes via tender

17 January 2020 13:21 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Kazakh Embamunaygas drills additional horizontal wells
Oil&Gas 14:34
Kazakhstan's FlyArystan lowcoster reveals data on activity in 2019
Transport 13:56
Kazakh Tengizchevroil announces procurement plan for 2020
Oil&Gas 13:43
Uzbekistan's Neftegazinvest opens tender to buy spare parts
Tenders 12:53
Kazakhstan sees increase of animal husbandry production output
Business 12:08
Kazakhstan overseeing implementation of various joint projects with Iran
Business 09:57
Latest
Baku Metro CJSC to receive new fans
Transport 14:57
Trade balance surplus in Azerbaijan grows
Finance 14:54
Uzbekistan, WB to develop new long-term partnership strategy
Business 14:52
Liabilities of Bank Melli Iran in Baku increase
Finance 14:52
Work conducted in Azerbaijan’s Shirvan city to expand broadband access
ICT 14:51
SOCAR talks reclamation of land contaminated with oil
Oil&Gas 14:50
Construction of new subway station in Azerbaijan nearing completion
Transport 14:43
Turkmenistan aims to intensify co-op with int’l financial institutions
Business 14:37
Regular meeting of Azerbaijan-Pakistan working group held in Rawalpindi city (PHOTO)
Politics 14:35