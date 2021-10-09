Kazakh gas producing company opens tender to attract designing services

Tenders 9 October 2021 14:11 (UTC+04:00)
Kazakh gas producing company opens tender to attract designing services
Latest
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for October 9 Society 15:10
Georgia reveals proposals for ministries' salary changes in 2022 state budget Georgia 15:06
AnchorGet iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Mini from Azercell and enjoy 50GB for free during the 3 months! ICT 15:02
Sea levels rise in Oman Sea and the Persian Gulf due to global warming Business 14:51
Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan to simplify customs procedures Turkmenistan 14:47
Tender on overhaul of roads opens in Azerbaijan's Yardimli district Tenders 14:43
Weekly review of key events in Azerbaijan's ICT sector ICT 14:42
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 14:41
Buy/sell operations at Iran Mercantile Exchange shrink Finance 14:40
Azerbaijan confirms 1,017 more COVID-19 cases, 1,119 recoveries Society 14:39
Azerbaijan continues construction of Talish-Naftalan road in Tartar region (PHOTO) Society 14:38
Weekly review of key events in Azerbaijan's transport sector Transport 14:36
Iran records decrease in exports to China Business 14:28
Iran's exports to United Arab Emirates down Business 14:27
Turkmenistan sees significant increase in petroleum products output for 9M2021 Turkmenistan 14:12
Kazakh gas producing company opens tender to attract designing services Tenders 14:11
Exports of Iran to Afghanistan decreases Business 14:10
Children of martyrs and from orphanages become first visitors of Baku Zoo (PHOTO) Society 14:09
Ukrainian company eyes helping Uzbekistan with import substitution industrialization Oil&Gas 14:01
Turkmenistan's non-oil exports grow in 9M2021 Turkmenistan 13:57
Azerbaijan's MoD organizes media tour to liberated Fuzuli, Khojavand districts (PHOTO) Politics 13:56
Kazakh-German JV announces tender on installation work Tenders 13:54
Removing investment barriers is among priorities - Iranian president Business 13:54
Iraq - Iran's second biggest export destination Business 13:53
Georgian Railway shares updated report on income in 1H2021 Georgia 13:49
Uzbekistan shares COVID-19 data for October 9 Uzbekistan 13:37
Turkey to provide Uzbekistan with COVID-19 vaccine Uzbekistan 13:36
Uzbekistan reveals number of vaccinated citizens as of October 9 Uzbekistan 13:33
Azerbaijani MFA extends condolences to Georgia on building collapse victims Politics 13:32
Tropical storm Lionrock hits Hong Kong Other News 12:38
Iran's non-oil trade turnover soars Business 12:02
IRICA shares data on Iran’s trade turnover with Turkey Business 11:59
Iran sees increase in transit of goods Transport 11:57
Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases for October 9 Georgia 11:19
Brent expected to retreat back into $70s Oil&Gas 11:15
Most OPEC+ producers to struggle to reach their targets Oil&Gas 11:10
Singapore opens quarantine-free travel to major countries, eyes COVID-19 'new normal' Other News 11:08
Global oil demand to grow by almost 4 mb/d in H2 2021 Oil&Gas 10:59
Production of tires in Iran decreases Business 10:54
Iran`s gasoline consumption increasing Oil&Gas 10:52
Iran implements new oil projects in Bushehr Province Oil&Gas 10:50
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market Finance 10:49
Hadrut operation memories: Armenians were taught lesson they'll remember for a long time (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 10:49
ODHIR/OSCE reveals Uzbekistan's state budget's donations to presidential candidates Uzbekistan 10:25
Trade turnover between Turkmenistan, Belgium for 1Q2021 revealed Business 10:11
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 10:10
Speakers of Azerbaijani, Slovakian Parliaments hold joint briefing (PHOTO) Politics 10:10
Silk Way Airlines celebrates its 20th anniversary Society 10:06
Blinken to visit Colombia later this month US 10:03
Volume of transactions on Uzbek Commodity Exchange rises Business 09:58
Azerbaijani oil increases in price Oil&Gas 09:56
Iranian currency rates for October 9 Finance 09:55
Iran's government looks to start construction of apartments for low-income families Business 09:27
1,940 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 08:53
Tata wins bid for Air India Business 08:26
IFC eyes to help Georgia’s financial sector unlock new areas - Regional Manager (Exclusive) Business 08:00
Drone attack targeting Saudi airport leaves several injured Arab World 07:29
Samsung Electronics, SK hynix could be subject to new int'l taxation rules Business 07:02
U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors US 06:31
Von der Leyen concerned about Poland's ruling for national constitution's supremacy over EU law Europe 05:58
South Sudan approves 10 mln USD relief aid to flood victims Other News 05:14
US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Nuland to travel to Moscow US 04:35
Turkey confirms 30,201 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 03:56
EU questions Microsoft rivals over Teams integration in Office ICT 03:19
Schools in Germany should resume normal classes - state ministers Europe 02:41
US delegation to meet Taliban in first high-level talks since pullout US 02:05
Landmark global corporate tax deal finally finds agreement Economy 01:32
Canada's unemployment rate down to 6.9 pct in September Economy 00:58
Chronicles of Victory: Sky News TV channel broadcasts interview with President Ilham Aliyev on October 9, 2020 (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 00:30
Chronicles of Victory: CNN International TV channel’s “The Connect World” program broadcasts interview with President Ilham Aliyev on October 9, 2020 (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 00:20
Chronicles of Victory: President Ilham Aliyev's address on occasion of Hadrut liberation on October 9, 2020 (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 00:10
Chronicles of Victory: October 9, 2020 Azerbaijan 00:01
Information and Social Development Minister meets with intelligentsia reps, members of Public Council of W Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 8 October 23:39
Georgian PM meets Montenegrin President Georgia 8 October 23:34
Azerbaijani wrestler becomes world champion Azerbaijan 8 October 23:17
German ambassador expresses hope that war and destruction in Azerbaijan's Ganja will remain thing of the past Azerbaijan 8 October 22:41
OSCE MG welcomes Azerbaijan’s release of Armenian serviceman Azerbaijan 8 October 21:58
100 charities urge the EU to end use of biofuel as 'renewable' energy Europe 8 October 21:29
Kazakhstan working to develop renewable energy sources Kazakhstan 8 October 20:52
Kazakhstan names reasons for monthly inflation Kazakhstan 8 October 19:59
Several decisions made on dev't of integration processes at EEC meeting Kazakhstan 8 October 19:59
Uzbek Navoiazot opens tender to buy solar photovoltaic station Tenders 8 October 19:03
Azerbaijan's chief infectologist explains recent rise in COVID-19 cases Society 8 October 19:03
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 8 October 18:42
Azerbaijan confirms 904 more COVID-19 cases, 1,196 recoveries Society 8 October 18:37
Azerbaijan opens tender for repair work in number of educational institutions Tenders 8 October 18:08
Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey to create committee on customs issues (PHOTO) Transport 8 October 18:07
Nepal, India sign accord on Kathmandu-Raxaul railway Other News 8 October 18:05
SOCAR reveals data on well stock Oil&Gas 8 October 17:52
India, UK begin two-week military exercise in Uttarakhand Other News 8 October 17:46
UK consumer confidence slides as inflation worry mounts - Bank of America Europe 8 October 17:40
Dollar dips after U.S. job growth disappoints US 8 October 17:37
Azerbaijan to organize vocational education under credit system Society 8 October 17:31
Uzbekistan launching new mechanism to increase attracted investments Business 8 October 17:13
Bharat Biotech to produce world’s first malaria vaccine Other News 8 October 17:01
Indian EAM Jaishankar Affirms India-US Ties, Quad Speak Of 'newer & Collaborative Era' For Business Other News 8 October 17:00
India to send Covid vaccines to Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar Other News 8 October 16:59
Kazakhstan attaches great importance to dev't of co-op between Turkic countries - ministry Economy 8 October 16:57
Uzbekistan reveals number of vaccinated citizens as of October 8 Uzbekistan 8 October 16:55
Azerbaijani police finds batch of weapons, munitions in liberated Shusha Society 8 October 16:50
