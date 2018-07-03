Volume of banking operations of foreigners in Azerbaijan increases

3 July 2018 18:14 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 3

Trend:

Some 1,055,600 foreigners and persons without citizenship from 184 countries visited Azerbaijan in January-May 2018, or 10.1 percent more than in the same period last year, the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication said in a statement July 3.

The growth of expenses of foreign citizens by means of bank cards was observed during the specified period, the message says.

The foreign citizens who arrived in the country in may, conducted banking operations in the amount of 107.3 million manats, which is 16 percent more than in May last year.

In general, banking operations of foreign citizens amounted to 513.7 million manats and increased by 21 percent in January-May 2018 as compared to the corresponding period of 2017.

Azernews Newspaper
