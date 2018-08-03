Azerbaijan Airlines changes flights timetable

3 August 2018 16:02 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 3

By Ilkin Shafiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijan Airlines has made changes to the schedule of a number of flights on August 3.

According to AZAL, the changes have affected flights from Baku to Moscow, Baghdad and Bodrum, as well as the flights in the opposite direction.

Changes include the following flights*:

J2 852 Baku-Moscow, from 10:40 to 17:00

J2 5011 Baku-Baghdad, from 19:00 to 01:00 (next day)

J2 023 Baku-Bodrum, from 10:00 to 14:00

J2 851 Moscow-Baku, from 14:50 to 20:10

J2 5012 Baghdad-Baku, from 22:45 to 03:45 (next day)

J2 024 Bodrum-Baku, from 14:15 to 18:15

*Baku time

---

