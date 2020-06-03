Georgia, Estonia discuss cooperation in field of transportation, tourism

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3

Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

The Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia Natia Turnava held an online meeting with the Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure of Estonia Taavi Aas, Trend reports referring to Georgian ministry.

The meeting focused on the bilateral cooperation in the field of transport and tourism.

Natia Turnava informed her Estonian counterpart about Georgia’s readiness to reopen international tourism from July 1.

“Georgia will be one of the first countries to receive tourists from the Baltic states,” Turnava said.

Georgia and Estonia established diplomatic relations on June 17, 1992.

The Estonian Embassy opened in Georgia in 2006, and the Georgian diplomatic mission in Estonia - in 2007.

