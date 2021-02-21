CNN Travel publishes list of countries opened to vaccinated travelers

CNN Travel published an article about the countries, which opened their borders for vaccinated against Covid-19 travelers. Georgia is among such countries, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

“Georgia, which sits at the crossroads between Asia and Europe, has also opted to lift restrictions for fully vaccinated travelers.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Georgia recently announced that all visitors who’ve received two doses of any Covid-19 vaccine are permitted to enter the nation without producing a negative PCR test.

“Citizens of all countries, traveling by air from any country may enter Georgia if they present the document confirming the full course (two doses) of any Covid-19 vaccination at the border checkpoints of Georgia,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Georgia said in a statement.

Non-vaccinated travelers must present a negative PCR test result taken within 72 hours of travel and are also required to take a second test “at their own expense” on day three of their stay.