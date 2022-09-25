Azerbaijan's State Tourism Agency devises strategy for ecotourism development

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. The State Tourism Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan has devised a strategy for the development of ecotourism, Deputy Chairman of the Agency Azada Huseynova told Trend.

According to her, the strategy primarily covers the tourism industry growth in the districts of the country.

"Azerbaijan and, particularly, the country's liberated territories have great potential both in agro-ecotourism and in the creative industry. The mentioned sectors are among the key areas for the development of tourism in our country as part of the overall strategy," Huseynova stated.

She added these types of tourism would be included in the budget project to engage tourists and establish the appropriate infrastructure.