Iran permits launching Gorgan-Aktau flight

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 29

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

Iran has permitted launching a flight from Gorgan city of Iran’s north-eastern Golestan province to Kazakhstan’s Aktau city, Director General of the Iran Airports Company of the province Ali Matanat said.

“These flights will be made in cooperation with the Iranian airlines if Kazakhstan permits,” Matanat added, Trend reports referring to IRNA.

“Many efforts were made to launch the flight,” the director general said. “In case of obtaining permission, the flights will be made. The issue related to the resumption of the Gorgan-Istanbul flights is being discussed. Some 80 flights are carried out weekly from Gorgan airport to Zahedan, Kish, Tehran and Mashhad cities.”

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news