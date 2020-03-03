About 400 coronavirus-related cases filed in Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

In Iran, from February 20 to March 3, some 400 criminal cases were launched in the field of counterfeiting and selling of health care products,said Yasir Raigani Suspending Organization of Iran. Trend reports citing Mehr.

According to Raigani, most of the crimes are related to Razavi Khorasan, Tehran, Hamadan and Kermanshah provinces.

Raigani added that only smuggled 6.5 million masks were discovered in Tehran and handed over to Iran's Ministry of Health, Medical and Medical Education.

The official said 16 tons of disinfection gels, 5,000 tons of disinfectants and more than 30 million gloves were located and seized.

Iran is one of the recent countries, affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 1,500 people have been infected, 66 people have already died.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

Following the reports of coronavirus spread in the Islamic Republic, several countries have taken measures, including closing borders and banning flights.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.