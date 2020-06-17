South African Airways rescue would be costly, plan shows

Transport 17 June 2020 22:39 (UTC+04:00)
South African Airways rescue would be costly, plan shows

The South African government would need to find at least 10 billion rand ($580 million) in new bailout funds if it wants to rescue South African Airways (SAA) with most of its routes intact, a long-delayed rescue plan showed, Trend reports citing Reuters.

State-owned SAA’s longstanding frailties have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has pushed even previously profitable airlines into financial distress.

SAA suspended commercial passenger flights in March, when the government imposed one of Africa’s strictest coronavirus lockdowns.

Rescue efforts have been the subject of fierce wrangling between the government, which wants SAA retained as a national asset, and the administrators who took over the airline in December after almost a decade of financial losses.

The administrators’ restructuring plan on Tuesday proposed the government fund or raise funding for a working capital injection of around 2.8 billion rand, 2.2 billion rand for layoffs, 3 billion rand for unflown tickets, 600 million rand for general concurrent creditors and 1.7 billion rand for lessors.

The Public Enterprises Ministry said in a statement that it would assess the plan and that it wanted to see “a competitive, viable and sustainable national airline”. The Finance Ministry, which has authority over funding, did not respond to a request for comment on a public holiday.

The funding envisioned under the restructuring plan is on top of the 16.4 billion rand the government already set aside to repay SAA’s guaranteed debt and debt-service costs, as well as the cost of supporting the restructured SAA until it becomes profitable.

A projected income statement showed SAA making losses of more than 6 billion rand over the next three years.

The plan was based on SAA keeping almost all its African destinations, three of four domestic routes and roughly half its intercontinental destinations.

It envisages drastically scaling back the airline’s staff and fleet. Until the end of August, while many travel restrictions are expected to remain in place, SAA would need only some 1,000 staff and six planes, compared with roughly 5,000 staff and 44 planes when it entered administration.

It would ramp up operations slowly, with staff numbers rising to 2,900 and a fleet of 26 planes. Such a dramatic staff reduction could lead to a confrontation with trade unions.

The administrators said they need the government’s support and a commitment on funding by July 15.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
French economy falls by 17 pct in Q2
French economy falls by 17 pct in Q2
Volume of maritime cargo handling from France via Turkish ports disclosed
Volume of maritime cargo handling from France via Turkish ports disclosed
Belarus decreases import of Kazakh-made goods
Belarus decreases import of Kazakh-made goods
Loading Bars
Latest
French economy falls by 17 pct in Q2 Economy 17 June 23:41
South African Airways rescue would be costly, plan shows Transport 17 June 22:39
U.S. crude oil inventories increase last week: EIA Oil&Gas 17 June 21:46
Azerbaijan Airlines discloses number of compatriots brought back home (PHOTO) Society 17 June 20:55
Azerbaijan reveals 329 new COVID-19 cases Society 17 June 20:55
Raiffeisen Bank International helping Azerbaijan with its financial legislation Finance 17 June 20:53
Data on Azerbaijan's oil products export from Jan. through May 2020 disclosed Oil&Gas 17 June 20:27
Iran gov't makes announcement on projects in small cities Business 17 June 20:08
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: Anti-tank mine explodes in Tartar district Politics 17 June 20:00
Balance of Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover growing Business 17 June 19:47
Iran looks to replace foreigners with domestic labor Iran 17 June 19:38
Azerbaijan reveals share of private sector in import Finance 17 June 19:22
Russian Foreign Ministry discloses timeframe for next online meeting on Karabakh conflict Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17 June 19:21
Moody's: Azerbaijan's sovereign assets to allow overcoming external shock Finance 17 June 19:15
Azerbaijan sees growth in natural gas export Oil&Gas 17 June 19:07
Turkmenistan’s Turkmennebit opens tender for provision of drilling services Tenders 17 June 19:06
Ministry of Health of Turkmenistan opens tender to buy medical supplies Tenders 17 June 19:03
Confidence in Kazakhstan’s financial systems up despite global COVID-shocks Business 17 June 18:59
Raiffeisen Bank International - bridge between Azerbaijani financial institutions, global economy Finance 17 June 18:51
Iran to use its foreign reserves to import medicine Finance 17 June 18:39
Turkmenistan establishes diplomatic relations with Sierra Leone Turkmenistan 17 June 18:33
Iran expects exports to increase by summer's end Business 17 June 18:31
More than half of Iran's hotels re-open after 3-month of closure due to coronavirus Iran 17 June 18:29
Azerbaijan's non-life insurance market shrinks Economy 17 June 18:28
Foreign Ministry discloses number of Azerbaijani citizens returning from Russia Society 17 June 18:25
Iran and Pakistan trade gradually improving Business 17 June 18:23
Video conference held between Azerbaijani president, WB’s newly appointed VP (PHOTO) Politics 17 June 18:11
Azerbaijani, Israeli gymnasts to hold online competition Society 17 June 18:09
Kazakh citizens buy less real estate in Turkey Turkey 17 June 18:07
Iran preparing special system to prevent smuggling of goods Business 17 June 18:06
Azerbaijani Agency for Development of SMEs holds online meeting with entrepreneurs Economy 17 June 18:00
Kazakhstan's 2020 daily oil production forecast up despite year-on-year decline Oil&Gas 17 June 17:51
Kazakhstan's Samruk Kazyna reveals revenue from privatization deals Business 17 June 17:44
Turkmenistan announces time for 1H2020 state pension fees Finance 17 June 17:31
Iran's trade with Turkmenistan sharply drops Business 17 June 17:31
Demand for OPEC crude in 2020 revised down Oil&Gas 17 June 17:18
Iran's South Pars Gas Company production surges Oil&Gas 17 June 17:11
Non-OPEC liquids production growth in 2020 revised up Oil&Gas 17 June 17:11
OPEC lowers oil production in May Oil&Gas 17 June 17:06
Kazakhstan's Samruk Kazyna re-schedules its privatization plans Business 17 June 16:58
FINCA Azerbaijan talks current status in micrоfinance market Commentary 17 June 16:58
OPEC revises up forecasts for Azerbaijan’s liquids supply Oil&Gas 17 June 16:56
Iran plans to increase manufacturing of electric motorcycles Business 17 June 16:43
Kazakhstan's coal consumption down year-on-year Economy 17 June 16:40
S&P highly praises Azerbaijan's non-life insurance sector Economy 17 June 16:39
Uzbekistan may obtain free trade contract with Singapore after joining EAEU Business 17 June 16:26
Kazakhstan's oil reserves remain flat year-on-year Oil&Gas 17 June 16:13
SUEZ talks water supply contract with Uzbekistan Business 17 June 16:07
Interest in voluntary life insurance grows in Azerbaijan Economy 17 June 15:55
Iran reveals data on export from its Sistan & Baluchestan province to Afghanistan Business 17 June 15:54
Georgia reports 9 new cases of coronavirus Georgia 17 June 15:47
Uzbekistan's Uzbekneftegaz increases gas production at Kushimcha field Oil&Gas 17 June 15:39
Uzbek-Korean JV to purchase pump repair kit via tender Tenders 17 June 15:35
Iran's Shazand Oil Refining company saves funds on import substitution Business 17 June 15:35
Czech company in early stages of building cement plant in Uzbekistan Construction 17 June 15:27
Iran, Azerbaijan talk financial support, transportation during COVID-19 Business 17 June 15:16
Uzbek-Korean joint venture opens tender to buy oil filters Tenders 17 June 15:14
Azerbaijan’s oil refinery throughput up Oil&Gas 17 June 15:07
Kazakhstan's Air Astana to buy fuel via tender Tenders 17 June 15:06
Turkmenistan Airlines extends international flight cancellations due to COVID-19 Turkmenistan 17 June 15:05
Transit cargo movement from Iran through Turkey shrinks Turkey 17 June 15:01
Afghanistan building COVID-19 diagnostic center with Turkmenistan's help Turkmenistan 17 June 15:00
Iran's saffron export sharply declines due to COVID-19 Business 17 June 14:53
BP raises Azerbaijan's proved natural gas reserves Oil&Gas 17 June 14:51
Volume of maritime cargo handling from France via Turkish ports disclosed Turkey 17 June 14:47
Belarus decreases import of Kazakh-made goods Business 17 June 14:41
Iran, Azerbaijan discuss activity of joint commission, co-op projects Business 17 June 14:40
France cuts import of ready-made clothing from Turkey Turkey 17 June 14:24
ADB: Full-scale launch of Southern Gas Corridor to positively impact Azerbaijan’s economy Oil&Gas 17 June 14:24
Kazakhstan's revenue from passenger transportation skyrockets Transport 17 June 14:20
Uzbekistan sees increase in money supply Finance 17 June 14:18
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for June 17 Society 17 June 14:10
Azerbaijan’s oil output down in 2019, says BP Oil&Gas 17 June 14:08
Uzbekistan doubles wild cherry exports Business 17 June 14:07
Turkmenistan to continue providing support to agricultural producers Turkmenistan 17 June 14:02
Azerbaijan's Central Bank working on recovering insurance market Economy 17 June 13:56
Kazakhstan's oil & gas company to buy pumps via tender Tenders 17 June 13:43
Azerbaijan to increase gas supply system efficiency Oil&Gas 17 June 13:43
US demand for Turkish ready-made clothing down Turkey 17 June 13:40
Uzbekistan establishes new investment company Finance 17 June 13:40
Precious metals production drops in Kazakhstan Business 17 June 13:34
BP: Azerbaijan’s primary energy consumption up in 2019 Oil&Gas 17 June 13:33
Iran, Azerbaijan to start discussions on preferential trade agreement Business 17 June 13:30
Azerbaijan sees growth in average salaries of public employees Finance 17 June 13:26
Uzbekistan may expand its bilateral cooperation with Finland Business 17 June 13:25
Uzbekistan introduces Open Skies mode at all airports Transport 17 June 13:21
Uzbekistan, Israel plan to restore bilateral tourism Tourism 17 June 13:09
ROSCOSMOS talks COVID-situation affecting Baiterek space complex construction in Kazakhstan Business 17 June 13:05
Iran bans import of thousands of products Business 17 June 12:55
Uzbekistan provides additional support to domestic tourism Tourism 17 June 12:21
Turkey nearly halves leather export to Uzbekistan Business 17 June 12:15
Turkey's leather export to Kazakhstan shows uptick Business 17 June 12:14
Retail trade turnover in Azerbaijan marginally down Finance 17 June 12:14
Kazakh-German oil extracting JV to buy pumps via tender Tenders 17 June 12:10
Azerbaijani oil prices on rise Oil&Gas 17 June 11:48
Gasoline consumption up in Iran following quarantine softening Business 17 June 11:47
Asian Development Bank to end fossil fuel financing Other News 17 June 11:43
Average monthly nominal earnings up in Georgia - Geostat Business 17 June 11:38
Data on cargo transportation from Turkey to Greece revealed Transport 17 June 11:32
Value of mortgage loans nearly doubles in Uzbekistan Finance 17 June 11:24
All news