Turkish companies interested to join large-scale infrastructure projects in Karabakh (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 25

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Turkish companies are interested in participating in the implementation of large-scale infrastructure projects in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh, the head of the international services trade department at Turkey's Trade Ministry Emre Oztellin said at a meeting with the deputy chairman of the Azerbaijan Railways Hijran Valehov, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC.

According to Oztellin, railways between Azerbaijan and Turkey will play an important role in expanding existing capabilities.

Valehov emphasized promising sectors for interstate cooperation and also stressed Turkey's active participation in projects for the restoration and construction of infrastructure in the territories of Azerbaijan, liberated from the Armenian occupation [in the 2020 Second Karabakh War].

On Dec. 24, the CJSC’s representative held a meeting with a Turkish delegation representing well-known Turkish companies in the fields of transport, construction, architecture and engineering.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @agdzhaev